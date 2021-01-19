Ryan makes Red Wings history in 3-2 OT win over Blue Jackets BY LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 11 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and into the net following a rebound off Dylan Larkin's shot.