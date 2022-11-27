S. Utah 91, Sacramento St. 87, 2OT

Fausett 3-5 3-4 9, Spurgin 9-15 2-2 20, Allen 5-8 4-7 14, Butler 4-10 5-7 13, Jones 8-17 5-6 24, Barnes 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 1-2 4-4 6, Healy 1-6 0-0 3, Fallah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 23-30 91.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling