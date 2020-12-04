FG FT Reb
IDAHO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blakney 26 5-9 2-4 4-4 1 3 12
Thiombane 7 0-0 1-2 1-3 0 3 1
Quinnett 37 5-12 2-2 0-0 4 1 14
Thacker 22 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 3 5
Garvin 25 2-7 0-0 0-1 0 4 6
Robinson 28 4-7 0-0 1-5 3 2 9
Madden 25 1-6 2-2 0-1 3 1 4
Christmas 16 1-4 0-2 0-4 0 0 2
Christensen 14 1-2 0-0 0-4 0 1 2
Totals 200 21-50 7-12 6-23 12 18 55

Percentages: FG .420, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Quinnett 2-3, Garvin 2-5, Thacker 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Madden 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Blakney).

Turnovers: 17 (Thacker 6, Christmas 3, Blakney 2, Quinnett 2, Garvin, Madden, Robinson, Thiombane).

Steals: 3 (Garvin 2, Madden).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Esposito 36 5-13 6-8 0-8 2 2 16
Monteiro 6 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 4 0
FitzPatrick 29 2-7 0-0 0-0 0 1 6
Terrell 30 6-8 2-3 1-7 4 4 15
Fowler 31 6-12 2-2 3-4 5 2 15
Highler 29 5-6 0-1 0-3 1 4 11
Hector 18 3-6 3-3 4-8 0 0 9
Jones 15 1-2 0-0 1-4 0 1 2
Hardee 4 1-2 1-1 0-0 1 0 3
McCullough 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-57 14-18 10-37 13 18 77

Percentages: FG .509, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (FitzPatrick 2-7, Highler 1-1, Fowler 1-2, Terrell 1-2, Esposito 0-1, Hector 0-1, McCullough 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Esposito 4, Fowler 2, Highler 2, Terrell 2, FitzPatrick, Hector).

Steals: 11 (Highler 3, Jones 3, Esposito, FitzPatrick, Fowler, Hector, Terrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Idaho 36 19 55
Sacramento St. 35 42 77

