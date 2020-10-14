SCC announces postseason plans

The Southern Connecticut Conference’s Board of Governors approved a 2020 fall tournament experience for the following sports -- boys/girls cross country, girls swimming & diving, field hockey, boys/girls’ soccer and girls’ volleyball.

“The fall 2020 season has been truly a unique situation for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators,” Commissioner Al Carbone said. “That’s why we are pleased offer a tournament experience and provide our teams a chance to play for a title.”

All teams will qualify for the postseason experience, with most sports holding divisional playoffs, including field hockey, girls’ volleyball and boys/girls’ soccer. First round and semifinal rounds will be contested at higher seedsz, following by a championship game.

On Nov. 4, cross country will have divisional races and then those winners (along with two additional teams and individuals) will compete for the league title the following week.

Girls swimming will host a diving competition and then have virtual divisional and league championship meets.

A decision regarding spectators will be made closer to the beginning of the tournaments.

Boys/Girls Cross Country

Divisional races - Nov. 4 starting at 9:45 a.m. at East Shore Park (see time schedule below)

Championship Races - Nov. 11 - 1 and 2 p.m. at East Shore Park

9:45 a.m. - BOYS Division A (Guilford, Daniel Hand, Branford, East Haven and North Haven)

10:30 a.m. - GIRLS Division A (Guilford, Daniel Hand, Branford, East Haven and North Haven)

11:15 a.m. - BOYS Division B (Amity Regional, Shelton, Foran, Jonathan Law, Notre Dame)

12 noon - GIRLS Division B (Amity Regional, Shelton, Foran, Jonathan Law, Lauralton Hall)

12:45 p.m. - BOYS Division C (West Haven, Platt Tech, Career, Hillhouse, Wilbur Cross)

1:30 p.m. - GIRLS Division C (West Haven, Platt Tech, Career, Hillhouse, Wilbur Cross, Sacred Heart Academy)

2:15 p.m. - BOYS Division D (Cheshire, Sheehan, Lyman Hall, Hamden, Xavier)

3 p.m. - GIRLS Division D (Cheshire, Sheehan, Lyman Hall, Hamden, Mercy)

Girls Swimming

Diving Competition - Nov. 6 or 7 - site TBD

Virtual Divisional meets - Nov. 6 or 7

Virtual Championship meet - Nov. 13 or 14

Division A: Amity Regional, Cheshire, North Haven, Daniel Hand, Lauralton Hall, Hamden, Mercy, Jonathan Law

Division B : Lyman Hall, East Haven/Wilbur Cross co-op, Branford, Foran, Guilford, Sheehan, Shelton, Sacred Heart Academy, West Haven

Field Hockey

Tournament Schedule: First Round - Nov. 7; Semifinals - Nov. 10; Championship Games - Nov. 14

Division A: Branford, Cheshire, Daniel Hand, Guilford, Mercy, Lyman Hall, Sheehan

Division B: Amity Regional, Hamden, North Haven, Lauralton Hall, North Haven, Shelton

Girls Soccer

Tournament Schedule: First Round - Nov. 11; Semifinals - Nov. 13 or 14; Championship Games - Nov. 16 or 17

Division A: Mercy, Cheshire, Sheehan, Lyman Hall, Sacred Heart Academy, Hamden, North Haven

Division B: Daniel Hand, Guilford, Branford, East Haven, Wilbur Cross, Career/Hillhouse

Division C: Shelton, Amity Regional, Foran, Jonathan Law, Platt Tech, Lauralton Hall, West Haven

Boys Soccer

Tournament Schedule: First Round - Nov. 11; Semifinals - Nov. 13 or 14; Championship Games - Nov. 16 or 17

Division A: Xavier, Cheshire, Sheehan, Lyman Hall, Whitney Tech, Hamden, North Haven

Division B: Daniel Hand, Guilford, Branford, East Haven, Wilbur Cross, Career/Hillhouse

Division C: Shelton, Amity Regional, Foran, Jonathan Law, Platt Tech, Notre Dame, West Haven

Girls Volleyball

Tournament Schedule: First Round - Nov. 10; Semifinals - Nov. 12; Championship Games - Nov. 14

Division A: Amity Regional, Shelton, Jonathan Law, Foran, Lauralton Hall, Platt Tech

Division B: Mercy, Sheehan, Lyman Hall, Cheshire, North Haven, SHA

Division C: Branford, Daniel Hand, Guilford, East Haven, Hamden, West Haven, Whitney Tech

