SCC honors Simington, Dillon

Robert Dillon and Jackie Simington were honored by the Southern Connecticut Conference.

Jackie Simington and Robert Dillon were Shelton’s SCC Athletes of the Month for the spring season.

Jackie Simington

A standout on Shelton’s outdoor track and field team, Simington held a grade point average of 3.86.

“On top of stellar grades and excellent senior class rank, Jackie is also one of the top javelin throwers in the state,” SHS girls track coach Scott Snell said. “She works tirelessly at both academics as well as athletics. She strives to be the best she can be in both aspects and has proven repeatedly that hard work does indeed pay-off.”

Simington, who plans on attending the University of Connecticut, earned a spot on the SCC All-Academic Team. An AP Scholar, she won Book & Achievement awards and was an SPCA volunteer.

Robert Dillon

Dillon was a star and team captain in cross country, indoor and outdoor track for the Gaels.

Dillon was the SCC champion, holds the home course record of 16:25, and placed at the State Open and New England meet.

With a 3.37 GPA, he was a member of the World Language Italian Honor Society, SHS Honor Roll and Italian Club. Dillon is committed to run cross country at Fairfield University.

“Robert is one of the most dedicated and successful runners in the history of Shelton track,” Shelton track and cross country coach Michael Gambardella said. “He is a great example for others and is a pleasure to coach. He has certainly made his mark here at SHS.”

The SCC Scholar Athlete of the Month program is sponsored by Great Blue Research and recognizes student athletes who have a minimum of a B (3.0) overall and earn a varsity letter. Student athletes also demonstrate leadership qualities by being a positive role model both on and off the field and show commitment to self-improvement and put their team before themselves.