SE Louisiana 89, Lamar 84, OT

Yamanouchi-Williams 6-12 2-2 14, Calmese 9-16 2-2 23, Gordon 3-7 2-4 10, Pennebaker 4-7 0-0 11, Pryor 7-11 2-3 19, Buckley 2-5 0-0 4, T.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 8-11 84.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling