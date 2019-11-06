SHS boys soccer team earns Tingley Award
The Shelton boys’ soccer team was awarded the Bob Tingley Male Team Sportsmanship Award at the Greater New Haven Soccer Officials Association (GNHSOA) annual awards banquet.
This award was chosen by the soccer officials who service both the Southern Connecticut Conference and the local area.
Receiving the Tingley Award from presenter Vic Figueroa (far right) are SHS assistant coach Augie Sevillano, team captain Nick Turco, head coach Isaac Montalvo and team captain Jack Neary.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton High Athletics
