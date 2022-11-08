SMU 77, Texas A&M Commerce 60

Peavy 1-5 0-1 2, Abdul-Mateen 1-4 0-1 2, Dodd 3-5 2-4 8, Williams 6-12 0-0 13, Demonia 4-16 2-2 11, Roberts 2-11 2-2 7, Vasic 2-3 2-4 7, Brewer 0-4 0-0 0, Romer Rosario 3-4 0-0 7, Davis 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-64 9-16 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling