ST. FRANCIS (PA) 87, LIU 68

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delancy
|22
|4-6
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|10
|Greene
|25
|0-6
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Johnson
|32
|2-6
|3-4
|1-11
|3
|2
|7
|Maletic
|34
|6-13
|3-6
|0-3
|0
|1
|20
|Washington
|39
|6-17
|3-3
|1-4
|4
|4
|15
|Ndiaye
|16
|2-3
|1-4
|2-5
|1
|3
|5
|Burns
|13
|1-2
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Cook
|9
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Bailey
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Booker
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kamich
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|18-25
|6-30
|14
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .379, FT .720.