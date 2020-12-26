Sabonis posts triple-double, Pacers rout Bulls 125-106 JOHN JACKSON, Associated Press Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 11:15 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Domantas Sobonis had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used big scoring runs in the second and third quarters to cruise to a 125-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Victor Oladipo added 22 as Indiana beat its Central Division rivals for a 10th straight time, including five straight at the United Center.