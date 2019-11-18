Buffalo 0 0 1—1
Chicago 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Dach 4 (Shaw, Kubalik), 15:43.

Second Period_2, Chicago, Dach 5 (Maatta, Smith), 12:32.

Third Period_3, Chicago, Kane 11, 3:42 (pp). 4, Chicago, Toews 4 (Seabrook, Saad), 8:57. 5, Buffalo, Eichel 13, 9:39.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 13-11-10_34. Chicago 10-10-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 5.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-4-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Chicago, Crawford 4-4-2 (34-33).

A_21,334 (19,717). T_2:26.

Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Brian Murphy.