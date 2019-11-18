https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Sabres-Blackhawks-Sum-14842320.php
Sabres-Blackhawks Sum
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|1—1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|2—4
First Period_1, Chicago, Dach 4 (Kubalik, Shaw), 15:43.
Second Period_2, Chicago, Dach 5 (Smith, Maatta), 12:32.
Third Period_3, Chicago, Kane 11, 3:42 (pp). 4, Chicago, Toews 4 (Saad, Seabrook), 8:57. 5, Buffalo, Eichel 13, 9:39.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 13-11-10_34. Chicago 10-10-7_27.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 5.
Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-4-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Chicago, Crawford 4-4-2 (34-33).
A_21,334 (19,717). T_2:26.
Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Brian Murphy.
