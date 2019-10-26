https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Sabres-Red-Wings-Sum-14563897.php
Sabres-Red Wings Sum
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|1—2
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Buffalo, McCabe 1 (Eichel, Reinhart), 11:40.
Third Period_2, Buffalo, Reinhart 5 (Eichel, Olofsson), 1:15 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-14-5_25. Detroit 12-8-21_41.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 3.
Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 3-1-1 (41 shots-41 saves). Detroit, Howard 1-5-0 (25-23).
A_18,616 (20,000). T_2:27.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Devin Berg.
