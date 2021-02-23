Sabres beat slumping Devils 4-1 as Ullmark makes 41 saves Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 9:54 p.m.
1 of8 New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) attempts to get his stick on the puck as Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) and center Cody Eakin (20) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates in on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) gloves the puck as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Buffalo Sabres defenseman Colin Miller (33) checks New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) into Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) deflects the puck as New Jersey Devils center Janne Kuokkanen (59) checks Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored his sixth power-play goal, Linus Ullmark was magnificent in making 41 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the slumping New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Rasmus Asplund and Dylan Cozens broke the game open early in the third period with goals in a 1:34 span that send the Devils to their third straight loss. Cody Eakin scored an empty-net goal with less than a second to play.