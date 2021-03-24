Sabres' winless streak hits 15 as Penguins roll to 5-2 win WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 10:47 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby picked up his 13th goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins push Buffalo's winless streak to 15 games and counting with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night.
Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang, John Marino and Zach Aston-Reese scored also for the Penguins, who recovered from a sluggish three-game set against New Jersey in which they managed just one victory by pouncing on the undermanned and overmatched Sabres.