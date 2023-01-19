Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111

Barnes 6-17 6-7 20, Murray 3-6 2-2 10, Holmes 7-7 2-2 16, Fox 13-23 3-7 31, Huerter 7-13 1-2 18, Lyles 3-5 4-4 10, Metu 2-3 2-2 6, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 1-1 3, Monk 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 43-87 21-27 116.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling