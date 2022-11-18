Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112

Bates-Diop 7-11 2-3 16, Sochan 5-10 1-1 11, Poeltl 5-9 0-0 10, Jones 7-13 0-0 15, Vassell 11-19 3-5 29, Roby 4-7 0-0 11, Bassey 2-2 0-0 4, Dieng 1-3 0-0 2, Hall 1-3 2-2 5, Richardson 3-7 1-1 9. Totals 46-84 9-12 112.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling