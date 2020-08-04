https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15457188.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|47
|31.7
|351-735
|.478
|48-161
|222-316
|.703
|972
|20.7
|Hield
|66
|31.6
|463-1088
|.426
|247-633
|113-134
|.843
|1286
|19.5
|Barnes
|66
|34.7
|334-724
|.461
|94-248
|201-250
|.804
|963
|14.6
|Bogdanovic
|55
|28.6
|289-667
|.433
|145-395
|80-109
|.734
|803
|14.6
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|41
|28.6
|218-333
|.655
|0-0
|86-106
|.811
|522
|12.7
|Bjelica
|66
|28.3
|293-616
|.476
|126-301
|61-74
|.824
|773
|11.7
|Bazemore
|23
|23.2
|78-184
|.424
|25-63
|52-71
|.732
|233
|10.1
|Giles
|40
|15.1
|126-220
|.573
|0-1
|38-49
|.776
|290
|7.3
|Len
|9
|16.7
|26-42
|.619
|0-0
|7-10
|.700
|59
|6.6
|Joseph
|66
|24.0
|157-376
|.418
|48-139
|48-58
|.828
|410
|6.2
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|45
|10.9
|68-171
|.398
|19-70
|32-37
|.865
|187
|4.2
|Brewer
|1
|17.0
|2-4
|.500
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|4
|4.0
|Parker
|2
|10.5
|2-11
|.182
|0-2
|4-4
|1.000
|8
|4.0
|Jeffries
|8
|4.8
|9-13
|.692
|3-6
|2-2
|1.000
|23
|2.9
|James
|34
|6.4
|33-78
|.423
|9-26
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.5
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|66
|242.3
|2674-5808
|.460
|828-2285
|1035-1344
|.770
|7211
|109.3
|OPPONENTS
|66
|242.3
|2643-5629
|.470
|814-2275
|1259-1587
|.793
|7359
|111.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|33
|153
|186
|4.0
|313
|6.7
|135
|0
|66
|148
|24
|Hield
|57
|255
|312
|4.7
|203
|3.1
|153
|0
|62
|156
|17
|Barnes
|63
|256
|319
|4.8
|153
|2.3
|86
|0
|40
|82
|10
|Bogdanovic
|18
|159
|177
|3.2
|176
|3.2
|120
|0
|57
|90
|14
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|121
|215
|336
|8.2
|40
|1.0
|158
|0
|39
|51
|55
|Bjelica
|107
|313
|420
|6.4
|181
|2.7
|202
|0
|56
|93
|34
|Bazemore
|13
|104
|117
|5.1
|32
|1.4
|70
|0
|27
|29
|8
|Giles
|37
|131
|168
|4.2
|51
|1.3
|103
|0
|21
|36
|14
|Len
|26
|38
|64
|7.1
|5
|.6
|21
|0
|2
|11
|13
|Joseph
|37
|129
|166
|2.5
|228
|3.5
|125
|0
|48
|69
|21
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|42
|48
|1.1
|62
|1.4
|32
|0
|15
|25
|4
|Brewer
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Parker
|0
|5
|5
|2.5
|3
|1.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|1
|3
|4
|.5
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|James
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|16
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|633
|2168
|2801
|42.4
|1549
|23.5
|1453
|1
|509
|955
|273
|OPPONENTS
|597
|2274
|2871
|43.5
|1633
|24.7
|1280
|2
|517
|998
|286
View Comments