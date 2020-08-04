Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fox 47 31.7 351-735 .478 48-161 222-316 .703 972 20.7
Hield 66 31.6 463-1088 .426 247-633 113-134 .843 1286 19.5
Barnes 66 34.7 334-724 .461 94-248 201-250 .804 963 14.6
Bogdanovic 55 28.6 289-667 .433 145-395 80-109 .734 803 14.6
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 41 28.6 218-333 .655 0-0 86-106 .811 522 12.7
Bjelica 66 28.3 293-616 .476 126-301 61-74 .824 773 11.7
Bazemore 23 23.2 78-184 .424 25-63 52-71 .732 233 10.1
Giles 40 15.1 126-220 .573 0-1 38-49 .776 290 7.3
Len 9 16.7 26-42 .619 0-0 7-10 .700 59 6.6
Joseph 66 24.0 157-376 .418 48-139 48-58 .828 410 6.2
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 45 10.9 68-171 .398 19-70 32-37 .865 187 4.2
Brewer 1 17.0 2-4 .500 0-1 0-1 .000 4 4.0
Parker 2 10.5 2-11 .182 0-2 4-4 1.000 8 4.0
Jeffries 8 4.8 9-13 .692 3-6 2-2 1.000 23 2.9
James 34 6.4 33-78 .423 9-26 10-21 .476 85 2.5
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 66 242.3 2674-5808 .460 828-2285 1035-1344 .770 7211 109.3
OPPONENTS 66 242.3 2643-5629 .470 814-2275 1259-1587 .793 7359 111.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fox 33 153 186 4.0 313 6.7 135 0 66 148 24
Hield 57 255 312 4.7 203 3.1 153 0 62 156 17
Barnes 63 256 319 4.8 153 2.3 86 0 40 82 10
Bogdanovic 18 159 177 3.2 176 3.2 120 0 57 90 14
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 121 215 336 8.2 40 1.0 158 0 39 51 55
Bjelica 107 313 420 6.4 181 2.7 202 0 56 93 34
Bazemore 13 104 117 5.1 32 1.4 70 0 27 29 8
Giles 37 131 168 4.2 51 1.3 103 0 21 36 14
Len 26 38 64 7.1 5 .6 21 0 2 11 13
Joseph 37 129 166 2.5 228 3.5 125 0 48 69 21
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 6 42 48 1.1 62 1.4 32 0 15 25 4
Brewer 2 2 4 4.0 1 1.0 3 0 3 0 0
Parker 0 5 5 2.5 3 1.5 1 0 1 0 0
Jeffries 1 3 4 .5 2 .3 3 0 2 0 0
James 6 24 30 .9 16 .5 16 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 633 2168 2801 42.4 1549 23.5 1453 1 509 955 273
OPPONENTS 597 2274 2871 43.5 1633 24.7 1280 2 517 998 286