https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15463696.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|48
|31.8
|363-762
|.476
|50-168
|224-318
|.704
|1000
|20.8
|Hield
|67
|31.6
|471-1108
|.425
|252-647
|113-134
|.843
|1307
|19.5
|Barnes
|67
|34.7
|336-730
|.460
|95-250
|202-252
|.802
|969
|14.5
|Bogdanovic
|56
|28.4
|290-682
|.425
|146-403
|80-109
|.734
|806
|14.4
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|42
|28.5
|221-336
|.658
|0-0
|88-110
|.800
|530
|12.6
|Bjelica
|67
|28.5
|298-624
|.478
|128-303
|61-74
|.824
|785
|11.7
|Bazemore
|24
|23.3
|84-200
|.420
|27-70
|54-73
|.740
|249
|10.4
|Giles
|41
|15.0
|128-222
|.577
|0-1
|38-49
|.776
|294
|7.2
|Joseph
|67
|24.2
|160-382
|.419
|51-142
|48-58
|.828
|419
|6.3
|Len
|10
|15.3
|27-43
|.628
|0-0
|8-12
|.667
|62
|6.2
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|45
|10.9
|68-171
|.398
|19-70
|32-37
|.865
|187
|4.2
|Brewer
|1
|17.0
|2-4
|.500
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|4
|4.0
|Parker
|2
|10.5
|2-11
|.182
|0-2
|4-4
|1.000
|8
|4.0
|Jeffries
|8
|4.8
|9-13
|.692
|3-6
|2-2
|1.000
|23
|2.9
|James
|34
|6.4
|33-78
|.423
|9-26
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.5
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|67
|242.6
|2717-5912
|.460
|844-2328
|1043-1356
|.769
|7321
|109.3
|OPPONENTS
|67
|242.6
|2676-5719
|.468
|823-2316
|1298-1637
|.793
|7473
|111.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|33
|156
|189
|3.9
|322
|6.7
|139
|0
|68
|150
|24
|Hield
|57
|259
|316
|4.7
|206
|3.1
|157
|0
|63
|160
|17
|Barnes
|65
|257
|322
|4.8
|154
|2.3
|91
|0
|41
|82
|10
|Bogdanovic
|18
|162
|180
|3.2
|178
|3.2
|123
|0
|58
|90
|14
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|125
|223
|348
|8.3
|40
|1.0
|164
|0
|39
|51
|56
|Bjelica
|107
|326
|433
|6.5
|182
|2.7
|205
|0
|57
|94
|35
|Bazemore
|14
|105
|119
|5.0
|32
|1.3
|73
|0
|29
|30
|9
|Giles
|37
|134
|171
|4.2
|53
|1.3
|108
|0
|21
|37
|14
|Joseph
|38
|132
|170
|2.5
|236
|3.5
|127
|0
|48
|69
|21
|Len
|26
|38
|64
|6.4
|5
|.5
|23
|0
|2
|12
|13
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|42
|48
|1.1
|62
|1.4
|32
|0
|15
|25
|4
|Brewer
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Parker
|0
|5
|5
|2.5
|3
|1.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|1
|3
|4
|.5
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|James
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|16
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|641
|2207
|2848
|42.5
|1575
|23.5
|1490
|1
|517
|966
|276
|OPPONENTS
|614
|2318
|2932
|43.8
|1655
|24.7
|1301
|2
|521
|1015
|288
View Comments