AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fox 48 31.8 363-762 .476 50-168 224-318 .704 1000 20.8
Hield 67 31.6 471-1108 .425 252-647 113-134 .843 1307 19.5
Barnes 67 34.7 336-730 .460 95-250 202-252 .802 969 14.5
Bogdanovic 56 28.4 290-682 .425 146-403 80-109 .734 806 14.4
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 42 28.5 221-336 .658 0-0 88-110 .800 530 12.6
Bjelica 67 28.5 298-624 .478 128-303 61-74 .824 785 11.7
Bazemore 24 23.3 84-200 .420 27-70 54-73 .740 249 10.4
Giles 41 15.0 128-222 .577 0-1 38-49 .776 294 7.2
Joseph 67 24.2 160-382 .419 51-142 48-58 .828 419 6.3
Len 10 15.3 27-43 .628 0-0 8-12 .667 62 6.2
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 45 10.9 68-171 .398 19-70 32-37 .865 187 4.2
Brewer 1 17.0 2-4 .500 0-1 0-1 .000 4 4.0
Parker 2 10.5 2-11 .182 0-2 4-4 1.000 8 4.0
Jeffries 8 4.8 9-13 .692 3-6 2-2 1.000 23 2.9
James 34 6.4 33-78 .423 9-26 10-21 .476 85 2.5
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 67 242.6 2717-5912 .460 844-2328 1043-1356 .769 7321 109.3
OPPONENTS 67 242.6 2676-5719 .468 823-2316 1298-1637 .793 7473 111.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fox 33 156 189 3.9 322 6.7 139 0 68 150 24
Hield 57 259 316 4.7 206 3.1 157 0 63 160 17
Barnes 65 257 322 4.8 154 2.3 91 0 41 82 10
Bogdanovic 18 162 180 3.2 178 3.2 123 0 58 90 14
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 125 223 348 8.3 40 1.0 164 0 39 51 56
Bjelica 107 326 433 6.5 182 2.7 205 0 57 94 35
Bazemore 14 105 119 5.0 32 1.3 73 0 29 30 9
Giles 37 134 171 4.2 53 1.3 108 0 21 37 14
Joseph 38 132 170 2.5 236 3.5 127 0 48 69 21
Len 26 38 64 6.4 5 .5 23 0 2 12 13
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 6 42 48 1.1 62 1.4 32 0 15 25 4
Brewer 2 2 4 4.0 1 1.0 3 0 3 0 0
Parker 0 5 5 2.5 3 1.5 1 0 1 0 0
Jeffries 1 3 4 .5 2 .3 3 0 2 0 0
James 6 24 30 .9 16 .5 16 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 641 2207 2848 42.5 1575 23.5 1490 1 517 966 276
OPPONENTS 614 2318 2932 43.8 1655 24.7 1301 2 521 1015 288