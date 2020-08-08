Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fox 50 32.0 382-798 .479 53-179 234-333 .703 1051 21.0
Hield 69 31.1 478-1129 .423 256-661 115-136 .846 1327 19.2
Bogdanovic 58 28.7 314-721 .436 156-420 84-113 .743 868 15.0
Barnes 69 34.7 350-758 .462 99-259 208-260 .800 1007 14.6
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 44 28.2 223-344 .648 0-0 93-118 .788 539 12.3
Bjelica 69 28.1 304-633 .480 130-308 62-76 .816 800 11.6
Bazemore 25 23.1 87-208 .418 28-73 55-75 .733 257 10.3
Giles 43 14.5 130-227 .573 0-1 38-49 .776 298 6.9
Joseph 69 24.3 164-393 .417 53-149 52-62 .839 433 6.3
Len 12 15.3 30-51 .588 0-0 16-22 .727 76 6.3
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 47 10.5 70-173 .405 21-72 32-37 .865 193 4.1
Jeffries 10 7.2 11-20 .550 3-11 2-2 1.000 27 2.7
Parker 3 8.0 2-11 .182 0-2 4-4 1.000 8 2.7
James 34 6.4 33-78 .423 9-26 10-21 .476 85 2.5
Brewer 3 8.7 2-4 .500 0-1 1-3 .333 5 1.7
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 69 242.5 2805-6094 .460 872-2401 1085-1413 .768 7567 109.7
OPPONENTS 69 242.5 2765-5887 .470 854-2390 1333-1688 .790 7717 111.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fox 35 159 194 3.9 339 6.8 144 0 72 156 25
Hield 57 261 318 4.6 206 3.0 159 0 64 160 17
Bogdanovic 21 169 190 3.3 183 3.2 130 0 59 93 14
Barnes 71 263 334 4.8 157 2.3 92 0 42 84 10
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 127 231 358 8.1 42 1.0 169 0 41 52 56
Bjelica 110 333 443 6.4 187 2.7 210 0 58 95 38
Bazemore 14 108 122 4.9 32 1.3 75 0 29 31 9
Giles 38 135 173 4.0 54 1.3 110 0 22 38 16
Joseph 42 136 178 2.6 241 3.5 129 0 50 71 21
Len 30 51 81 6.8 7 .6 27 0 3 16 13
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 6 42 48 1.0 64 1.4 33 0 15 25 4
Jeffries 2 9 11 1.1 5 .5 9 0 2 1 1
Parker 0 7 7 2.3 3 1.0 1 0 1 0 0
James 6 24 30 .9 16 .5 16 0 6 8 9
Brewer 2 3 5 1.7 1 .3 7 0 3 1 0
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 667 2270 2937 42.6 1620 23.5 1536 1 531 989 283
OPPONENTS 626 2380 3006 43.6 1716 24.9 1350 2 534 1043 294