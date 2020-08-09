https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15470280.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|50
|32.0
|382-798
|.479
|53-179
|234-333
|.703
|1051
|21.0
|Hield
|69
|31.1
|478-1129
|.423
|256-661
|115-136
|.846
|1327
|19.2
|Bogdanovic
|58
|28.7
|314-721
|.436
|156-420
|84-113
|.743
|868
|15.0
|Barnes
|69
|34.7
|350-758
|.462
|99-259
|208-260
|.800
|1007
|14.6
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|44
|28.2
|223-344
|.648
|0-0
|93-118
|.788
|539
|12.3
|Bjelica
|69
|28.1
|304-633
|.480
|130-308
|62-76
|.816
|800
|11.6
|Bazemore
|25
|23.1
|87-208
|.418
|28-73
|55-75
|.733
|257
|10.3
|Giles
|43
|14.5
|130-227
|.573
|0-1
|38-49
|.776
|298
|6.9
|Joseph
|69
|24.3
|164-393
|.417
|53-149
|52-62
|.839
|433
|6.3
|Len
|12
|15.3
|30-51
|.588
|0-0
|16-22
|.727
|76
|6.3
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|47
|10.5
|70-173
|.405
|21-72
|32-37
|.865
|193
|4.1
|Jeffries
|10
|7.2
|11-20
|.550
|3-11
|2-2
|1.000
|27
|2.7
|Parker
|3
|8.0
|2-11
|.182
|0-2
|4-4
|1.000
|8
|2.7
|James
|34
|6.4
|33-78
|.423
|9-26
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.5
|Brewer
|3
|8.7
|2-4
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|5
|1.7
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|69
|242.5
|2805-6094
|.460
|872-2401
|1085-1413
|.768
|7567
|109.7
|OPPONENTS
|69
|242.5
|2765-5887
|.470
|854-2390
|1333-1688
|.790
|7717
|111.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|35
|159
|194
|3.9
|339
|6.8
|144
|0
|72
|156
|25
|Hield
|57
|261
|318
|4.6
|206
|3.0
|159
|0
|64
|160
|17
|Bogdanovic
|21
|169
|190
|3.3
|183
|3.2
|130
|0
|59
|93
|14
|Barnes
|71
|263
|334
|4.8
|157
|2.3
|92
|0
|42
|84
|10
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|127
|231
|358
|8.1
|42
|1.0
|169
|0
|41
|52
|56
|Bjelica
|110
|333
|443
|6.4
|187
|2.7
|210
|0
|58
|95
|38
|Bazemore
|14
|108
|122
|4.9
|32
|1.3
|75
|0
|29
|31
|9
|Giles
|38
|135
|173
|4.0
|54
|1.3
|110
|0
|22
|38
|16
|Joseph
|42
|136
|178
|2.6
|241
|3.5
|129
|0
|50
|71
|21
|Len
|30
|51
|81
|6.8
|7
|.6
|27
|0
|3
|16
|13
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|42
|48
|1.0
|64
|1.4
|33
|0
|15
|25
|4
|Jeffries
|2
|9
|11
|1.1
|5
|.5
|9
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Parker
|0
|7
|7
|2.3
|3
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|James
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|16
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Brewer
|2
|3
|5
|1.7
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|667
|2270
|2937
|42.6
|1620
|23.5
|1536
|1
|531
|989
|283
|OPPONENTS
|626
|2380
|3006
|43.6
|1716
|24.9
|1350
|2
|534
|1043
|294
