https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15471974.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|51
|32.0
|391-815
|.480
|54-185
|241-342
|.705
|1077
|21.1
|Hield
|70
|31.0
|484-1140
|.425
|260-670
|115-136
|.846
|1343
|19.2
|Bogdanovic
|59
|28.8
|319-733
|.435
|158-428
|85-115
|.739
|881
|14.9
|Barnes
|70
|34.6
|355-769
|.462
|99-261
|209-261
|.801
|1018
|14.5
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|44
|28.2
|223-344
|.648
|0-0
|93-118
|.788
|539
|12.3
|Bjelica
|70
|27.8
|305-636
|.480
|131-311
|62-76
|.816
|803
|11.5
|Bazemore
|25
|23.1
|87-208
|.418
|28-73
|55-75
|.733
|257
|10.3
|Giles
|44
|14.5
|131-231
|.567
|0-1
|38-49
|.776
|300
|6.8
|Joseph
|70
|24.3
|165-397
|.416
|53-151
|54-64
|.844
|437
|6.2
|Len
|13
|15.3
|32-54
|.593
|0-0
|16-22
|.727
|80
|6.2
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Parker
|4
|9.0
|6-20
|.300
|0-2
|8-8
|1.000
|20
|5.0
|Ferrell
|48
|10.4
|72-176
|.409
|22-74
|35-40
|.875
|201
|4.2
|Jeffries
|11
|9.3
|16-28
|.571
|4-14
|4-4
|1.000
|40
|3.6
|James
|35
|6.4
|33-80
|.413
|9-28
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.4
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Brewer
|4
|7.8
|2-4
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|5
|1.3
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|70
|242.5
|2846-6181
|.460
|882-2438
|1105-1436
|.769
|7679
|109.7
|OPPONENTS
|70
|242.5
|2808-5978
|.470
|872-2447
|1358-1718
|.790
|7846
|112.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|35
|161
|196
|3.8
|348
|6.8
|145
|0
|74
|158
|25
|Hield
|57
|264
|321
|4.6
|208
|3.0
|161
|0
|64
|163
|17
|Bogdanovic
|21
|174
|195
|3.3
|191
|3.2
|133
|0
|60
|97
|15
|Barnes
|72
|272
|344
|4.9
|157
|2.2
|93
|0
|42
|86
|10
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|127
|231
|358
|8.1
|42
|1.0
|169
|0
|41
|52
|56
|Bjelica
|110
|335
|445
|6.4
|188
|2.7
|211
|0
|58
|95
|38
|Bazemore
|14
|108
|122
|4.9
|32
|1.3
|75
|0
|29
|31
|9
|Giles
|39
|137
|176
|4.0
|57
|1.3
|113
|0
|22
|39
|16
|Joseph
|43
|139
|182
|2.6
|243
|3.5
|131
|0
|52
|75
|21
|Len
|31
|53
|84
|6.5
|7
|.5
|29
|0
|3
|16
|14
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Parker
|1
|10
|11
|2.8
|3
|.8
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Ferrell
|6
|42
|48
|1.0
|65
|1.4
|34
|0
|15
|25
|4
|Jeffries
|2
|11
|13
|1.2
|7
|.6
|12
|0
|3
|1
|1
|James
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|17
|.5
|17
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Brewer
|2
|6
|8
|2.0
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|672
|2306
|2978
|42.5
|1649
|23.6
|1558
|1
|540
|1007
|285
|OPPONENTS
|634
|2420
|3054
|43.6
|1737
|24.8
|1368
|2
|543
|1058
|297
