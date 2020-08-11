Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fox 51 32.0 391-815 .480 54-185 241-342 .705 1077 21.1
Hield 70 31.0 484-1140 .425 260-670 115-136 .846 1343 19.2
Bogdanovic 59 28.8 319-733 .435 158-428 85-115 .739 881 14.9
Barnes 70 34.6 355-769 .462 99-261 209-261 .801 1018 14.5
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 44 28.2 223-344 .648 0-0 93-118 .788 539 12.3
Bjelica 70 27.8 305-636 .480 131-311 62-76 .816 803 11.5
Bazemore 25 23.1 87-208 .418 28-73 55-75 .733 257 10.3
Giles 44 14.5 131-231 .567 0-1 38-49 .776 300 6.8
Joseph 70 24.3 165-397 .416 53-151 54-64 .844 437 6.2
Len 13 15.3 32-54 .593 0-0 16-22 .727 80 6.2
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Parker 4 9.0 6-20 .300 0-2 8-8 1.000 20 5.0
Ferrell 48 10.4 72-176 .409 22-74 35-40 .875 201 4.2
Jeffries 11 9.3 16-28 .571 4-14 4-4 1.000 40 3.6
James 35 6.4 33-80 .413 9-28 10-21 .476 85 2.4
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Brewer 4 7.8 2-4 .500 0-1 1-3 .333 5 1.3
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 70 242.5 2846-6181 .460 882-2438 1105-1436 .769 7679 109.7
OPPONENTS 70 242.5 2808-5978 .470 872-2447 1358-1718 .790 7846 112.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fox 35 161 196 3.8 348 6.8 145 0 74 158 25
Hield 57 264 321 4.6 208 3.0 161 0 64 163 17
Bogdanovic 21 174 195 3.3 191 3.2 133 0 60 97 15
Barnes 72 272 344 4.9 157 2.2 93 0 42 86 10
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 127 231 358 8.1 42 1.0 169 0 41 52 56
Bjelica 110 335 445 6.4 188 2.7 211 0 58 95 38
Bazemore 14 108 122 4.9 32 1.3 75 0 29 31 9
Giles 39 137 176 4.0 57 1.3 113 0 22 39 16
Joseph 43 139 182 2.6 243 3.5 131 0 52 75 21
Len 31 53 84 6.5 7 .5 29 0 3 16 14
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Parker 1 10 11 2.8 3 .8 3 0 3 0 0
Ferrell 6 42 48 1.0 65 1.4 34 0 15 25 4
Jeffries 2 11 13 1.2 7 .6 12 0 3 1 1
James 6 24 30 .9 17 .5 17 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Brewer 2 6 8 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 2 0
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 672 2306 2978 42.5 1649 23.6 1558 1 540 1007 285
OPPONENTS 634 2420 3054 43.6 1737 24.8 1368 2 543 1058 297