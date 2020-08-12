Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fox 51 32.0 391-815 .480 54-185 241-342 .705 1077 21.1
Hield 71 30.8 488-1145 .426 263-674 115-136 .846 1354 19.1
Bogdanovic 60 29.0 326-743 .439 159-430 86-116 .741 897 15.0
Barnes 71 34.6 364-788 .462 102-266 213-265 .804 1043 14.7
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 44 28.2 223-344 .648 0-0 93-118 .788 539 12.3
Bjelica 71 27.9 309-645 .479 133-316 65-79 .823 816 11.5
Bazemore 25 23.1 87-208 .418 28-73 55-75 .733 257 10.3
Giles 45 14.7 137-248 .552 0-2 38-49 .776 312 6.9
Parker 5 10.2 12-26 .462 0-2 8-8 1.000 32 6.4
Joseph 71 24.5 166-406 .409 53-156 60-70 .857 445 6.3
Len 14 15.1 34-57 .596 2-2 16-22 .727 86 6.1
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 49 10.4 75-181 .414 22-75 35-40 .875 207 4.2
Jeffries 12 9.7 17-33 .515 4-15 5-6 .833 43 3.6
James 35 6.4 33-80 .413 9-28 10-21 .476 85 2.4
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Brewer 4 7.8 2-4 .500 0-1 1-3 .333 5 1.3
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 71 242.5 2889-6269 .461 893-2464 1120-1452 .771 7791 109.7
OPPONENTS 71 242.5 2850-6060 .470 879-2471 1373-1737 .790 7952 112.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fox 35 161 196 3.8 348 6.8 145 0 74 158 25
Hield 57 266 323 4.5 211 3.0 163 0 64 166 17
Bogdanovic 23 178 201 3.4 198 3.3 133 0 62 101 15
Barnes 76 276 352 5.0 159 2.2 93 0 42 86 12
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 127 231 358 8.1 42 1.0 169 0 41 52 56
Bjelica 111 339 450 6.3 190 2.7 214 0 60 98 39
Bazemore 14 108 122 4.9 32 1.3 75 0 29 31 9
Giles 43 144 187 4.2 60 1.3 118 0 22 43 18
Parker 3 12 15 3.0 4 .8 4 0 3 1 1
Joseph 44 142 186 2.6 249 3.5 132 0 52 78 21
Len 31 57 88 6.3 8 .6 33 0 3 16 14
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 6 42 48 1.0 67 1.4 37 0 15 27 4
Jeffries 2 12 14 1.2 7 .6 15 0 3 1 1
James 6 24 30 .9 17 .5 17 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Brewer 2 6 8 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 2 0
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 686 2337 3023 42.6 1676 23.6 1580 1 544 1028 291
OPPONENTS 639 2449 3088 43.5 1762 24.8 1386 2 551 1077 303