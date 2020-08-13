https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15481032.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|51
|32.0
|391-815
|.480
|54-185
|241-342
|.705
|1077
|21.1
|Hield
|71
|30.8
|488-1145
|.426
|263-674
|115-136
|.846
|1354
|19.1
|Bogdanovic
|60
|29.0
|326-743
|.439
|159-430
|86-116
|.741
|897
|15.0
|Barnes
|71
|34.6
|364-788
|.462
|102-266
|213-265
|.804
|1043
|14.7
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|44
|28.2
|223-344
|.648
|0-0
|93-118
|.788
|539
|12.3
|Bjelica
|71
|27.9
|309-645
|.479
|133-316
|65-79
|.823
|816
|11.5
|Bazemore
|25
|23.1
|87-208
|.418
|28-73
|55-75
|.733
|257
|10.3
|Giles
|45
|14.7
|137-248
|.552
|0-2
|38-49
|.776
|312
|6.9
|Parker
|5
|10.2
|12-26
|.462
|0-2
|8-8
|1.000
|32
|6.4
|Joseph
|71
|24.5
|166-406
|.409
|53-156
|60-70
|.857
|445
|6.3
|Len
|14
|15.1
|34-57
|.596
|2-2
|16-22
|.727
|86
|6.1
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|49
|10.4
|75-181
|.414
|22-75
|35-40
|.875
|207
|4.2
|Jeffries
|12
|9.7
|17-33
|.515
|4-15
|5-6
|.833
|43
|3.6
|James
|35
|6.4
|33-80
|.413
|9-28
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.4
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Brewer
|4
|7.8
|2-4
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|5
|1.3
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|71
|242.5
|2889-6269
|.461
|893-2464
|1120-1452
|.771
|7791
|109.7
|OPPONENTS
|71
|242.5
|2850-6060
|.470
|879-2471
|1373-1737
|.790
|7952
|112.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|35
|161
|196
|3.8
|348
|6.8
|145
|0
|74
|158
|25
|Hield
|57
|266
|323
|4.5
|211
|3.0
|163
|0
|64
|166
|17
|Bogdanovic
|23
|178
|201
|3.4
|198
|3.3
|133
|0
|62
|101
|15
|Barnes
|76
|276
|352
|5.0
|159
|2.2
|93
|0
|42
|86
|12
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|127
|231
|358
|8.1
|42
|1.0
|169
|0
|41
|52
|56
|Bjelica
|111
|339
|450
|6.3
|190
|2.7
|214
|0
|60
|98
|39
|Bazemore
|14
|108
|122
|4.9
|32
|1.3
|75
|0
|29
|31
|9
|Giles
|43
|144
|187
|4.2
|60
|1.3
|118
|0
|22
|43
|18
|Parker
|3
|12
|15
|3.0
|4
|.8
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Joseph
|44
|142
|186
|2.6
|249
|3.5
|132
|0
|52
|78
|21
|Len
|31
|57
|88
|6.3
|8
|.6
|33
|0
|3
|16
|14
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|42
|48
|1.0
|67
|1.4
|37
|0
|15
|27
|4
|Jeffries
|2
|12
|14
|1.2
|7
|.6
|15
|0
|3
|1
|1
|James
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|17
|.5
|17
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Brewer
|2
|6
|8
|2.0
|1
|.3
|7
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|686
|2337
|3023
|42.6
|1676
|23.6
|1580
|1
|544
|1028
|291
|OPPONENTS
|639
|2449
|3088
|43.5
|1762
|24.8
|1386
|2
|551
|1077
|303
