AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fox 51 32.0 391-815 .480 54-185 241-342 .705 1077 21.1
Hield 72 30.8 498-1162 .429 271-688 115-136 .846 1382 19.2
Bogdanovic 61 29.0 337-766 .440 164-441 86-116 .741 924 15.1
Barnes 72 34.5 365-793 .460 102-268 214-267 .801 1046 14.5
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 44 28.2 223-344 .648 0-0 93-118 .788 539 12.3
Bjelica 72 27.9 314-653 .481 134-320 69-84 .821 831 11.5
Bazemore 25 23.1 87-208 .418 28-73 55-75 .733 257 10.3
Parker 6 13.3 21-36 .583 1-4 8-9 .889 51 8.5
Giles 46 14.5 139-251 .554 0-2 38-49 .776 316 6.9
Joseph 72 24.4 171-412 .415 56-159 60-70 .857 458 6.4
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Len 15 15.0 35-59 .593 2-3 17-24 .708 89 5.9
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 50 10.6 79-188 .420 24-79 36-42 .857 218 4.4
Jeffries 13 10.8 20-40 .500 5-18 5-6 .833 50 3.8
James 36 6.4 35-84 .417 9-29 10-21 .476 89 2.5
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Guy 3 3.3 2-5 .400 0-3 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Brewer 5 6.6 2-4 .500 0-1 1-3 .333 5 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 72 242.4 2943-6364 .462 914-2511 1127-1464 .770 7927 110.1
OPPONENTS 72 242.4 2898-6158 .471 894-2506 1384-1752 .790 8074 112.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fox 35 161 196 3.8 348 6.8 145 0 74 158 25
Hield 57 271 328 4.6 213 3.0 165 0 66 168 17
Bogdanovic 26 181 207 3.4 207 3.4 133 0 64 102 15
Barnes 77 278 355 4.9 159 2.2 93 0 43 88 12
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 127 231 358 8.1 42 1.0 169 0 41 52 56
Bjelica 111 347 458 6.4 203 2.8 216 0 62 99 40
Bazemore 14 108 122 4.9 32 1.3 75 0 29 31 9
Parker 7 16 23 3.8 10 1.7 6 0 3 4 1
Giles 43 145 188 4.1 60 1.3 119 0 22 44 18
Joseph 44 144 188 2.6 251 3.5 133 0 53 80 21
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Len 31 60 91 6.1 8 .5 34 0 3 16 15
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 6 43 49 1.0 69 1.4 38 0 18 28 4
Jeffries 3 15 18 1.4 7 .5 19 0 4 2 1
James 6 26 32 .9 18 .5 17 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Guy 0 1 1 .3 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
Brewer 2 6 8 1.6 2 .4 7 0 4 2 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 695 2372 3067 42.6 1713 23.8 1595 1 556 1043 293
OPPONENTS 654 2481 3135 43.5 1791 24.9 1404 2 557 1094 304