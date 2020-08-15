https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15486301.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|51
|32.0
|391-815
|.480
|54-185
|241-342
|.705
|1077
|21.1
|Hield
|72
|30.8
|498-1162
|.429
|271-688
|115-136
|.846
|1382
|19.2
|Bogdanovic
|61
|29.0
|337-766
|.440
|164-441
|86-116
|.741
|924
|15.1
|Barnes
|72
|34.5
|365-793
|.460
|102-268
|214-267
|.801
|1046
|14.5
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|44
|28.2
|223-344
|.648
|0-0
|93-118
|.788
|539
|12.3
|Bjelica
|72
|27.9
|314-653
|.481
|134-320
|69-84
|.821
|831
|11.5
|Bazemore
|25
|23.1
|87-208
|.418
|28-73
|55-75
|.733
|257
|10.3
|Parker
|6
|13.3
|21-36
|.583
|1-4
|8-9
|.889
|51
|8.5
|Giles
|46
|14.5
|139-251
|.554
|0-2
|38-49
|.776
|316
|6.9
|Joseph
|72
|24.4
|171-412
|.415
|56-159
|60-70
|.857
|458
|6.4
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Len
|15
|15.0
|35-59
|.593
|2-3
|17-24
|.708
|89
|5.9
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|50
|10.6
|79-188
|.420
|24-79
|36-42
|.857
|218
|4.4
|Jeffries
|13
|10.8
|20-40
|.500
|5-18
|5-6
|.833
|50
|3.8
|James
|36
|6.4
|35-84
|.417
|9-29
|10-21
|.476
|89
|2.5
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Guy
|3
|3.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Brewer
|5
|6.6
|2-4
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|5
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|72
|242.4
|2943-6364
|.462
|914-2511
|1127-1464
|.770
|7927
|110.1
|OPPONENTS
|72
|242.4
|2898-6158
|.471
|894-2506
|1384-1752
|.790
|8074
|112.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|35
|161
|196
|3.8
|348
|6.8
|145
|0
|74
|158
|25
|Hield
|57
|271
|328
|4.6
|213
|3.0
|165
|0
|66
|168
|17
|Bogdanovic
|26
|181
|207
|3.4
|207
|3.4
|133
|0
|64
|102
|15
|Barnes
|77
|278
|355
|4.9
|159
|2.2
|93
|0
|43
|88
|12
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|127
|231
|358
|8.1
|42
|1.0
|169
|0
|41
|52
|56
|Bjelica
|111
|347
|458
|6.4
|203
|2.8
|216
|0
|62
|99
|40
|Bazemore
|14
|108
|122
|4.9
|32
|1.3
|75
|0
|29
|31
|9
|Parker
|7
|16
|23
|3.8
|10
|1.7
|6
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Giles
|43
|145
|188
|4.1
|60
|1.3
|119
|0
|22
|44
|18
|Joseph
|44
|144
|188
|2.6
|251
|3.5
|133
|0
|53
|80
|21
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Len
|31
|60
|91
|6.1
|8
|.5
|34
|0
|3
|16
|15
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|43
|49
|1.0
|69
|1.4
|38
|0
|18
|28
|4
|Jeffries
|3
|15
|18
|1.4
|7
|.5
|19
|0
|4
|2
|1
|James
|6
|26
|32
|.9
|18
|.5
|17
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Guy
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brewer
|2
|6
|8
|1.6
|2
|.4
|7
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|695
|2372
|3067
|42.6
|1713
|23.8
|1595
|1
|556
|1043
|293
|OPPONENTS
|654
|2481
|3135
|43.5
|1791
|24.9
|1404
|2
|557
|1094
|304
