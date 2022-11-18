Sacramento St. 58, UC Merced 43

Martin 2-4 0-0 6, Mertle 1-3 0-0 2, Bramah 1-9 0-0 2, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Wiltz 0-6 0-0 0, Obiorah 7-13 2-4 16, Westlake 4-12 2-2 13, Fears 0-4 0-0 0, Nze 0-0 0-0 0, Ajiake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 4-6 43.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling