Sacred Heart 59, Merrimack 55

Galette 3-12 0-0 6, Johnson 4-10 2-2 10, McGuire 4-8 1-2 9, Reilly 4-8 0-0 10, Sixsmith 1-6 1-5 4, Thomas 7-9 2-2 16, Solomon 1-6 1-2 4, Espinal-Guzman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 7-13 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling