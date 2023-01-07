Sacred Heart 78, Hartford 71

Kimbrough 2-4 0-0 4, Pavlidis 2-4 3-4 7, Dunne 6-15 0-0 17, Henderson 5-9 0-0 13, McClain 6-19 1-1 17, Washington 1-4 0-0 2, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Webley 4-7 0-0 8, Jones 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-66 5-7 71.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling