Saint Joseph's 74, UMass 68

Cross 6-14 0-0 14, Martin 0-2 2-2 2, Leveque 0-2 3-4 3, Diggins 6-13 0-0 15, Weeks 3-6 0-0 7, K.Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Luis 7-9 0-0 15, Dominguez 4-5 0-2 9, Kante 1-3 1-2 3, Gapare 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 6-10 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling