Saint Joseph's 77, Sacred Heart 59

Galette 4-11 3-5 11, Johnson 5-8 1-2 12, Reilly 5-10 1-2 15, Sixsmith 2-9 0-3 5, Solomon 4-14 3-4 13, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Espinal-Guzman 0-3 0-0 0, Mello 1-2 0-0 3, Coursey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 8-16 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling