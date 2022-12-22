Saint Joseph's 83, CCSU 66

Momoh 4-7 0-1 8, Amos 4-10 0-0 8, Rodgers 7-14 0-1 18, Scantlebury 3-8 0-0 7, Snoddy 3-9 1-2 8, Breland 3-5 1-1 8, Sweatman 2-5 0-0 6, J.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Limric 1-1 0-0 3, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0, Rocker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 2-5 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling