Skip to main content
Sports

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 67, Santa Clara 64

Bowen 2-6 3-4 7, Saxen 4-9 4-4 12, Johnson 2-13 2-5 6, Mahaney 8-16 0-1 18, Ducas 4-8 0-0 11, Marciulionis 3-6 1-2 8, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 3, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Wessels 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 10-16 67.

SANTA CLARA (13-4)

Braun 1-6 0-0 3, Justice 1-7 7-7 10, Bediako 3-5 3-3 9, Podziemski 5-13 8-9 19, Stewart 5-14 2-2 13, Knapper 1-1 0-0 3, Holt 1-3 0-0 2, Tongue 0-1 1-2 1, Akametu 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 19-52 21-23 64.

Halftime_Santa Clara 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 7-22 (Ducas 3-5, Mahaney 2-5, Jefferson 1-1, Marciulionis 1-3, Bowen 0-4, Johnson 0-4), Santa Clara 5-15 (Knapper 1-1, Podziemski 1-3, Stewart 1-3, Braun 1-4, Justice 1-4). Fouled Out_Bowen, Ducas. Rebounds_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 34 (Bowen 15), Santa Clara 37 (Bediako 10). Assists_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 14 (Johnson 5), Santa Clara 9 (Podziemski, Stewart 3). Total Fouls_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 20, Santa Clara 16. A_1,379 (4,500).

More for you
Written By