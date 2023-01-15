Saint Mary's (Cal.) 78, San Francisco 61

Bowen 5-7 0-0 14, Saxen 5-12 3-6 13, Johnson 10-15 4-4 24, Mahaney 8-15 0-0 21, Ducas 1-6 0-0 3, Marciulionis 1-2 0-2 3, Barrett 0-2 0-0 0, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 7-12 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling