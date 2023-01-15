Skip to main content
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 78, San Francisco 61

Bowen 5-7 0-0 14, Saxen 5-12 3-6 13, Johnson 10-15 4-4 24, Mahaney 8-15 0-0 21, Ducas 1-6 0-0 3, Marciulionis 1-2 0-2 3, Barrett 0-2 0-0 0, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 7-12 78.

SAN FRANCISCO (12-9)

Hawthorne 5-8 2-2 13, Kunen 1-3 0-0 2, Meeks 6-10 3-3 17, Roberts 4-12 0-0 10, Shabazz 1-11 3-5 6, Markovetskyy 2-3 1-2 5, Williams 3-4 0-0 8, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Rocak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 9-12 61.

Halftime_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 11-21 (Mahaney 5-7, Bowen 4-6, Marciulionis 1-2, Ducas 1-5, Barrett 0-1), San Francisco 8-21 (Williams 2-2, Meeks 2-4, Roberts 2-5, Hawthorne 1-2, Shabazz 1-7, Kunen 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 28 (Bowen, Johnson 7), San Francisco 26 (Meeks 8). Assists_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 14 (Johnson 6), San Francisco 8 (Kunen, Shabazz 3). Total Fouls_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 15, San Francisco 13.

