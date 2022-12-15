Skip to main content
Sports

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 81, New Mexico St. 68

Beck 0-1 2-2 2, Muhammad 4-9 0-1 8, Gordon 2-5 6-7 10, Pinson 4-13 3-4 12, Washington 8-16 2-4 20, Avery 3-6 4-5 11, Feit 0-2 0-0 0, Odunewu 0-0 3-4 3, Bradley 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-53 22-29 68.

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (9-3)

Bowen 6-8 0-0 16, Saxen 4-6 2-3 10, Johnson 2-7 3-5 8, Mahaney 5-9 0-0 14, Ducas 4-11 0-0 12, Marciulionis 2-6 4-4 8, Wessels 2-5 1-2 5, Jefferson 2-3 0-1 4, Howell 0-1 0-0 0, Barrett 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 28-57 12-17 81.

Halftime_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 35-26. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 4-12 (Washington 2-3, Avery 1-2, Pinson 1-4, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Muhammad 0-1), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 13-31 (Bowen 4-6, Mahaney 4-7, Ducas 4-9, Johnson 1-4, Jefferson 0-1, Saxen 0-1, Marciulionis 0-3). Rebounds_New Mexico St. 21 (Muhammad, Odunewu 4), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 42 (Saxen 11). Assists_New Mexico St. 1 (Pinson 1), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 17 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 17, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 20. A_2,844 (3,500).

