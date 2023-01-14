Sam Houston St. 78, Utah Tech 53

Ezeagu 2-2 0-2 4, Huefner 3-5 2-2 9, Grant 6-11 1-1 15, May 0-3 0-0 0, Powers 2-8 5-5 10, Ray 4-4 1-2 10, Scroggins 4-5 0-0 8, Ikpe 1-2 3-4 5, Wilkerson 6-9 0-0 13, Nicholas 2-3 0-0 4, Wrzeszcz 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 12-16 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling