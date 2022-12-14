Sam Houston St. 79, Louisiana-Monroe 53

Ezeagu 0-0 0-0 0, Huefner 7-11 0-0 18, Grant 2-8 1-2 5, May 0-2 0-0 0, Powers 5-11 1-4 12, Ikpe 3-5 3-4 9, Ray 4-7 0-0 11, Scroggins 3-6 2-2 8, Wilkerson 4-6 0-0 11, Nicholas 1-3 0-0 3, Emejuru 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 7-12 79.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling