Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49

Ezeagu 1-5 0-0 2, Ikpe 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 1-7 2-2 5, May 1-3 0-0 2, Powers 7-9 2-2 20, Huefner 9-11 0-0 22, Nicholas 3-4 0-0 6, Ray 3-3 0-0 7, Scroggins 4-5 1-2 9, Wilkerson 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 3, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 2-3 0-0 4, Bishop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 5-6 80.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling