Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54

Durosinmi 0-0 1-3 1, Coit 4-10 0-0 10, Crump 1-1 2-4 4, Nutter 5-15 1-2 11, Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Russell 4-5 2-2 10, Amos 0-2 0-0 0, Thornton 1-3 0-0 2, Ibarguen 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Youngblood 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 21-53 8-13 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling