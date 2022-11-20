Samford 78, Texas Southern 63

Barnes 10-18 7-10 30, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 6-11 0-0 15, Henry 2-5 0-0 5, Mortle 1-5 1-2 3, Nicholas 3-5 0-1 6, Granger 0-2 1-2 1, Marin 1-2 0-0 3, O'Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Farooq 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 9-15 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling