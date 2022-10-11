San Antonio 111, Utah 104

K.Johnson 9-13 0-0 22, Sochan 3-8 0-0 6, Poeltl 2-2 2-6 6, Jones 4-5 5-5 13, Vassell 10-15 1-1 24, A.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Barlow 1-2 0-0 3, Bates-Diop 2-5 0-0 4, Branham 2-3 0-1 6, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, McDermott 1-5 4-5 6, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Wieskamp 0-5 0-0 0, Dieng 0-3 0-0 0, Langford 5-6 1-1 11, Primo 3-7 3-3 10, Wesley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 16-22 111.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling