San Antonio 122, N.Y. Knicks 115

Grimes 1-10 6-6 9, Randle 14-27 7-11 41, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, McBride 3-8 1-2 9, Quickley 12-27 7-8 36, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Fournier 4-6 2-2 11, Sims 1-1 0-0 2, Rose 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 38-90 24-31 115.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling