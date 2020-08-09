San Antonio 122, New Orleans 113

DeRozan 10-16 7-7 27, Walker IV 3-13 0-0 7, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, Murray 5-14 5-6 18, White 6-11 2-2 16, Eubanks 4-6 0-0 8, Gay 5-11 7-7 19, Johnson 2-3 4-4 9, Belinelli 3-11 6-6 14, Weatherspoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-89 31-32 122.

NEW ORLEANS (113)

Ingram 6-14 3-4 17, Williamson 10-20 5-6 25, Favors 5-8 0-0 10, Ball 2-10 1-1 5, Holiday 2-12 3-3 7, Hart 0-1 0-2 0, Hayes 2-2 2-2 6, Melli 1-3 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Redick 10-16 3-4 31. Totals 42-96 17-22 113.

San Antonio 27 35 19 41 — 122 New Orleans 19 26 32 36 — 113

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 11-28 (Murray 3-5, Gay 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, White 2-6, Walker IV 1-5), New Orleans 12-30 (Redick 8-12, Ingram 2-4, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Ball 0-4, Holiday 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 51 (Poeltl 14), New Orleans 48 (Favors 12). Assists_San Antonio 22 (Walker IV 6), New Orleans 30 (Ball 10). Total Fouls_San Antonio 27, New Orleans 26.