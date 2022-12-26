San Antonio 126, Utah 122

Markkanen 8-18 13-13 32, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Kessler 2-4 3-6 7, Clarkson 8-19 7-8 25, Conley 6-12 0-0 17, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 3-5 2-2 8, Beasley 4-16 3-4 13, Sexton 5-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-97 31-37 122.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling