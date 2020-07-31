San Diego 12, San Francisco 7

San Diego San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 12 14 11 Totals 38 7 11 7 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 Yastrzemski cf 4 3 2 1 Grisham cf 6 2 2 1 Dickerson lf 5 1 1 1 Machado 3b 5 2 1 0 Solano 2b 5 1 4 2 Pham lf 5 2 3 2 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 Profar 2b 4 2 2 3 Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 Myers dh 4 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 G.Garcia ph-dh 1 1 1 2 Sandoval dh 2 0 0 0 France 1b 5 2 2 1 Flores ph-dh 1 0 1 1 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Pence pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 0 0 0 1 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Olivares rf 5 0 0 0 Slater ph 1 0 1 1 Dubón ss 1 0 0 0 Heineman c 4 0 0 0 Duggar rf 5 2 1 0

San Diego 001 202 100 6 — 12 San Francisco 000 010 320 1 — 7

LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 13. 2B_France (1), Pham (1), Myers (2), Grisham (1), Solano 3 (4). 3B_Grisham (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Profar (1). SB_Profar (2), Tatis Jr. (2), Grisham (1). SF_Longoria (1), Flores (1), Solano (1). S_Hedges (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Lamet 5 4 1 1 4 7 Perdomo 1 2 3 3 2 1 Pomeranz H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pagán BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Johnson W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Bednar 1 1 1 0 0 1

San Francisco Gausman 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 8 Baragar 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Coonrod 1 1 1 1 1 0 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers L,1-2 1 3 6 5 1 2 R.Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1

Perdomo pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Rogers pitched to 6 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Lamet (Heineman), Rogers (Profar). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:04.