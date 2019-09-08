https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/San-Diego-3-Colorado-0-14422477.php
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
|Colorado
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Garcia 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martini lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Daza cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|000
|012
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. HR_Myers (17), Machado (29). SB_Myers (14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Hoffman L,1-6
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Howard
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Harvey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Lucchesi W,10-7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|Stammen H,28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Muñoz H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates S,40-43
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:49. A_29,709 (42,445).
