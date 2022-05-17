Skip to main content
Sports

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0

San Diego Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 2 Totals 32 0 5 0
Cronenworth 2b 5 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Kim ss 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos dh 4 0 2 0
Profar lf 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0
Myers rf 3 2 1 0 Herrera rf 3 0 0 0
Canó dh 4 1 2 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Au.Nola c 4 0 0 1 Stott ss 2 0 0 0
Grisham cf 4 0 1 1 Camargo ph-ss 1 0 1 0
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0
San Diego 000 010 200 3
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0

E_Machado (1), Schwarber (1). DP_San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_San Diego 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Grisham (5). SB_Segura (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Clevinger W,1-0 5 1 0 0 0 5
Gore H,1 3 3 0 0 0 4
Rogers S,14-15 1 1 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Eflin L,1-3 6 5 1 1 0 5
Norwood 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Hand 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Nelson 2 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:53. A_29,200 (42,792).

More for you
Written By