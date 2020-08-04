https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/San-Diego-5-L-A-Dodgers-4-15456330.php
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|5
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Seager dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Almonte dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Beaty 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|020
|001
|—
|4
|San Diego
|100
|112
|00x
|—
|5
E_Paddack (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, San Diego 5. 2B_Seager (4), Smith (1), Myers (4). HR_Pederson (1), Bellinger (2), Grisham (4), Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3). SB_Machado (2), Hedges (1), Almonte (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Graterol L,0-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Floro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Paddack W,2-0
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Pagán H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pomeranz H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yates S,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:44. A_0 (40,209).
View Comments