San Diego 6, Arizona 4
|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Almonte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Machado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Myers 1b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|France 2b-3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mjas-Brean 3b-1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Erlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía ph-c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Arizona
|040
|000
|000
|0
|—
|4
|San Diego
|000
|202
|000
|2
|—
|6
LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 11. 2B_Almonte (3), Ahmed (31), Mejias-Brean (2), Mejía (9), France (7), Garcia (13). 3B_Ahmed (6). HR_Jones (16), France (7), Mejias-Brean (2). S_Ray (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|10
|Andriese BS,1-4
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Crichton
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López L,2-7
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Richards
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Guerra
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Erlin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Yardley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stammen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bednar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strahm W,6-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
López pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Ray (France), Andriese (France).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:42. A_31,293 (42,445).
