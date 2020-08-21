https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/San-Diego-8-Texas-7-15503330.php
San Diego 8, Texas 7
|Texas
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|Solak lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Dietrich dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Naylor dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heineman cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|a-France ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hedges c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Texas
|000
|020
|311
|0
|—
|7
|San Diego
|100
|040
|020
|1
|—
|8
E_Heineman (1). LOB_Texas 8, San Diego 8. 2B_Santana (2), Machado 2 (7). HR_Trevino (1), Solak (2), Hosmer (5), France (2), Hedges (3). SB_Santana (1), Hosmer (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Gibson
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Hearn
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Herget
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chavez, BS, 0-3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|García, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|Lamet
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|9
|Hill, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baez, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Patiño
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pagán, BS, 0-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Johnson, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Gibson (Profar), Patiño (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:59.
